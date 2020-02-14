News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Designers of Dublin library win UK's top architecture prize

By Press Association
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 06:28 AM

The UK’s highest honour for architecture has been awarded to the architects behind Dublin’s new City Library.

Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara were presented with the Royal Gold Medal for architecture at a ceremony at the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba).

The pair co-founded Grafton Architects, who are currently working on projects including the new Marshall Building at the London School of Economics and the School of Economics at the University Toulouse 1 Capitole.

Their work, philosophy and ambition are of profound importance, not just in their home country and the UK but across the globe

Riba president Professor Alan Jones said: “From designing houses in wind-swept rural landscapes to substantial inner-city university projects, from curating and contributing to world class exhibitions to teaching within some of the world’s leading schools of architecture, the scale and scope of Grafton Architects’ influence is extraordinary.

“Their extensive talent and generosity of spirit are an inspiration, not only to me and my fellow architects but to all those who have had the pleasure of engaging directly with them and their work.

“Grafton Architects are impressive role models.

“Their work, philosophy and ambition are of profound importance, not just in their home country and the UK but across the globe.”

He added that the pair demonstrate how architecture “can make the world a better place”.

[Photograph by Iwan Baan]

The Royal Gold Medal, which must be personally approved by the Queen, is given in recognition of a lifetime’s work.

Grafton Architects, which was set up in 1978, was previously awarded Riba’s International Prize for its work on a building at the Universidad de Ingenieria y Tecnologia (UTEC) in Lima, Peru.

They also won the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland’s 2008 prize for world building of the year for their work at the Universita Luigi Bocconi in Milan.


