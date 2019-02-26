NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Derry Girls stars march on Westminster demanding abortion rights for Northern Ireland

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 12:47 PM

A total of 28 women, including stars of comedy Derry Girls and Independent Group MP Heidi Allen, are marching on Westminster, demanding the extension of abortion rights to Northern Ireland.

The protesters have arrived at the Northern Ireland Office, to deliver a petition with 62,000 signatories, calling on the Prime Minister and Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to extend abortion rights to Northern Ireland.

