Derry Girls stars march on Westminster demanding abortion rights for Northern Ireland

A total of 28 women, including stars of comedy Derry Girls and Independent Group MP Heidi Allen, are marching on Westminster, demanding the extension of abortion rights to Northern Ireland.

The protesters have arrived at the Northern Ireland Office, to deliver a petition with 62,000 signatories, calling on the Prime Minister and Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to extend abortion rights to Northern Ireland.

Today is the day @siobhni and I are at Westminster with @AmnestyUK to ask the Secretary of State for NI to change abortion laws in Northern Ireland#NowForNI #AbortionIsNotACrime pic.twitter.com/xfhzpY2j6h— Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 26, 2019

PA