Deputy Mayor: People of Drogheda have reached a threshold and will no longer stand idly by

The Deputy Mayor of Drogheda, Michelle Hall, has said that the people of the town have reached a threshold and will no longer stand idly by following the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

“The people of Drogheda are mad, we're mad at the thugs who have given the wonderful historic town of Drogheda a name synonymous with drugs and crime.

“We're mad at the lack of judicial and political will that leaves Drogheda at the mercy of a tiny group of people and we won't stand idly by any more.

“We will be heard by those in authority in Dublin and in the judicial system,” Ms Hall told Newstalk Breakfast.

“We're calling on our citizens to rally again, because we've done it last year already, because we're shocked, we're saddened by the level of violence and brutality that was carried out in the murder of a young boy Keane Mulready Woods, we are mad.”

READ MORE Taoiseach and Justice Minister to meet gardaí in Drogheda

The Deputy Mayor acknowledged that while well attended, some people had been afraid to come along to the previous protest. “There was known to be criminal gangs monitoring that day, but I think the people of Drogheda have reached a threshold now, that line has been crossed - people are extremely mad and shocked that a youth has been murdered in this way and I think we are all fearful for our children and I think that is such a catalyst.

“So from something really bad happening I think this is going to be a catalyst that the people of Drogheda will want to come together and really stand with the parents, with the family of Keane Mulready-Woods to say we understand your pain, it's really upsetting for everyone.

“We want our voices to be heard.

“Drogheda has been left behind, we need investment in the town, we need jobs in the town. These kids come from areas of high social depravation, that's been generational, we need to break that cycle.

“We need people in authority, in the judicial system - political will is what we need to bring Drogheda back to the great place it should be to live in for everybody.”