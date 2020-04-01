Dept vows to increase testing as Ireland records 14 more Covid-19 deaths

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has announced that another 14 patients have died in the past 24 hours of Covid-19.

There have now been 85 deaths from the virus in Ireland.

Ten of the new deaths are in the east, four in the south, while the patients included seven females and seven males.

Eight of the patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

Another 212 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country as of 1pm today.

There are now 3,447 confirmed cases in Ireland. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

The figures also show that 126 patients have been placed in intensive care units (ICU) as health authorities scale up their emergency bed capacity in hospitals.

Earlier today, HSE CEO Paul Reid said health authorities were now furthering their own plan to equip and staff emergency facilities for patients infected with the virus.

He said the HSE were training up staff to work in ICUs as part of a “surge plan”.

“There is no particular hospital that has full ICU capacity at this point and time,” he added.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “I can confirm that expanded contact tracing for all confirmed cases for the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms, as decided by National Public Health Emergency Team, will commence this week.

"This will reduce transmission of the virus.”

Prof. Glynn admitted they are not conducting as many tests as they liked, but they will rectify that within two weeks.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 20th March (2,990 cases), reveals: 48% are male and 50% are female, with 134 clusters involving 563 cases

Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

834 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 126 cases have been admitted to ICU

752 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,645 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 255 cases (8%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 21%, travel abroad accounts for 18%

He said: “At present, we are not carrying out as many tests as we would like to be or as we had intended to carry out. If we were carrying out more tests we would obviously be picking up more people.

“Equally that does not mean the picture in terms of hospitalisations or intensive care would be any different.

“As we ramp up testing, as we intend to do over a very short time-frame – ie the next 10 days to two weeks – we will get a picture of the burden of this disease on the population as a whole.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer at the HSE, said: “The public health messaging remains the same for all patients awaiting testing.

Assume you have Covid-19 and isolate.

"Each and every one of you can break the chain of transmission of the virus, save lives and reduce illness among vulnerable groups.”

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing

Dr Glynn added: “Our research suggests that 1 in 3 people are worried about their health, with 3 out of 4 worried about the health of their families and friends.

“People are taking action to look after their wellbeing. Two thirds of people are conversing with family and friend’s by using phone and internet.

“Restrictions do not mean you stop maintaining your relationships or your health. Adapt your hobbies; go for walks, exercise and do the things that maintain wellbeing within the limits of physical distancing and public health advice."

