Dept of Social Protection civil servant who claimed to be whistleblower loses appeal over disciplining

A higher executive officer in the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has lost an appeal for being disciplined over what he claimed was due to him being a whistleblower.

Paschal Hosford, a manager in the department's finance section since 2014, was given a final written warning in 2017 over what his superiors said was disruptive behaviour and refusal to comply with reasonable management instructions.

He also allegedly failed to comply with civil service policies and codes of practice in relation to behaviour toward other colleagues. This included when he referred to statements and opinions of colleagues as "nonsense" and "waffle".

It was claimed he sent emails inappropriately to people who had no direct responsibility for the content of the issues raised.

In his final warning, he was told to behave appropriately and treat all co-workers with dignity and respect, that he should avoid disruptive behaviour and comply with reasonable instructions.

He unsuccessfully appealed that decision under the internal procedures.

He then made a complaint to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in which he claimed the disciplinary process was used to penalise him for having made a protected disclosure.

A WRC adjudication officer rejected his appeal and he brought a further appeal to the Labour Court which said his complaints were not well founded. It affirmed the WRC decision.

READ MORE University of Limerick defend decision requiring students to double-up in single rooms

He took a further appeal to the High Court claiming, among other things, the Labour Court erred in law by not making findings that two matters within the disciplinary process were protected disclosures.

He also claimed the Labour Court erred by not recognising that "a certain and considerable amount of dissent and of raising of a critical voice....goes hand in hand with whistleblowing and does not represent disloyalty to an employer or colleagues or of meriting discipline."

The Department of Employment and Social Affairs opposed the appeal.

Dismissing his appeal today, Mr Justice Charles Meenan said while he was entitled to protections afforded by the 2014 Protected Disclosures Act, the issue in this case was the extent of the protections.

Mr Hosford had submitted that some of the emails he sent, to people management said had nothing to do with the issues, were protected disclosures. Management argued it was not the content of these emails which caused the decision to discipline him but the "practice of widespread mailing of internal colleagues and external parties."

The Labour Court had found the disciplinary procedure was founded, among other reasons, on his "repeated widespread communication rather than on any matter associated with his having made a protected disclosure."

Mr Justice Meenan said there was a "clear legally sound basis" for the Labour Court to find his claims under the protected disclosure law were not well founded. He was therefore not entitled to the protection afforded by that law.

He dismissed the appeal.