News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dept of Social Protection civil servant who claimed to be whistleblower loses appeal over disciplining

Dept of Social Protection civil servant who claimed to be whistleblower loses appeal over disciplining
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 03:06 PM

A higher executive officer in the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has lost an appeal for being disciplined over what he claimed was due to him being a whistleblower.

Paschal Hosford, a manager in the department's finance section since 2014, was given a final written warning in 2017 over what his superiors said was disruptive behaviour and refusal to comply with reasonable management instructions.

He also allegedly failed to comply with civil service policies and codes of practice in relation to behaviour toward other colleagues. This included when he referred to statements and opinions of colleagues as "nonsense" and "waffle".

It was claimed he sent emails inappropriately to people who had no direct responsibility for the content of the issues raised.

In his final warning, he was told to behave appropriately and treat all co-workers with dignity and respect, that he should avoid disruptive behaviour and comply with reasonable instructions.

He unsuccessfully appealed that decision under the internal procedures.

He then made a complaint to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in which he claimed the disciplinary process was used to penalise him for having made a protected disclosure.

A WRC adjudication officer rejected his appeal and he brought a further appeal to the Labour Court which said his complaints were not well founded. It affirmed the WRC decision.

READ MORE

University of Limerick defend decision requiring students to double-up in single rooms

He took a further appeal to the High Court claiming, among other things, the Labour Court erred in law by not making findings that two matters within the disciplinary process were protected disclosures.

He also claimed the Labour Court erred by not recognising that "a certain and considerable amount of dissent and of raising of a critical voice....goes hand in hand with whistleblowing and does not represent disloyalty to an employer or colleagues or of meriting discipline."

The Department of Employment and Social Affairs opposed the appeal.

Dismissing his appeal today, Mr Justice Charles Meenan said while he was entitled to protections afforded by the 2014 Protected Disclosures Act, the issue in this case was the extent of the protections.

Mr Hosford had submitted that some of the emails he sent, to people management said had nothing to do with the issues, were protected disclosures. Management argued it was not the content of these emails which caused the decision to discipline him but the "practice of widespread mailing of internal colleagues and external parties."

The Labour Court had found the disciplinary procedure was founded, among other reasons, on his "repeated widespread communication rather than on any matter associated with his having made a protected disclosure."

Mr Justice Meenan said there was a "clear legally sound basis" for the Labour Court to find his claims under the protected disclosure law were not well founded. He was therefore not entitled to the protection afforded by that law.

He dismissed the appeal.

READ MORE

Man loses bid to overturn repossession order for Louth home

More on this topic

Meath woman who fell on bus as it moved off loses €60k damages claimMeath woman who fell on bus as it moved off loses €60k damages claim

Council seeks more time as court hears no application to cease works made against family hubCouncil seeks more time as court hears no application to cease works made against family hub

Handyman admits claiming dole while working at Garda HQHandyman admits claiming dole while working at Garda HQ

Man loses bid to overturn repossession order for Louth homeMan loses bid to overturn repossession order for Louth home


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Coronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – TánaisteCoronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – Tánaiste

Trócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than menTrócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than men

Man held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe releasedMan held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe released

Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps advises us to research, plan and keep our heads during online auctionsHow to keep your head during an online auction

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s growing resentful of her widowed mum’s needy behaviour.Ask a counsellor: My mother is so clingy since losing my dad – what can I do?

Amid all the uncertainty, this year’s London Fashion Week has quietly set about its task of asking how women will dress for the decade ahead, writes Paul McLauchlan.The trends you'll be wearing next season - from London Fashion Week

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »