Dept of Justice grants Offaly schoolboy leave to remain in Ireland with mother and brother

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 05:51 PM

The Department of Justice has granted an Offaly schoolboy leave to remain in Ireland along with his mother and his older brother.

Nonso Muojeke moved to Ireland when he was just two-years-old after his family were forced to flee Nigeria.

The families application for asylum was turned down in 2009 and last June a deportation order was issued.

Mr Muojeke's father died in 2006. The 14-year-old's mother came to Ireland the following year with Nonso's and his brother.

A petition calling for Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to grant "leave to remain" to the Tullamore College student had been signed by more than 20,000 people.

Last June, Nonso's Joe Caslin teacher said: "Forcing him to leave the only home he knows will inflict great harm on this young boy."

Local Fianna Fáil TD, Barry Cowen has welcomed today's decision calling it "a victory for common sense", and one which the community in Tullamore welcomes.

- Digital Desk


