Dept of Health: Majority of people feel Govt coronavirus restrictions 'about right'

The Department of Health has said that the Irish public are largely supportive of Government restrictions in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, according to polling they conducted.

Polling also shows the number of people stockpiling goods has reduced noticeably and that the majority of people are talking with friends and family over the phone as opposed to meeting them in person.

The research, which included a nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, revealed:

The percentage of people stockpiling has reduced from a peak of 43% in mid-March to 20% today

86% of people believe that current government restrictions are “about right”

67% are interacting with family and friends over the phone

“Our research shows overall level of worry remains high at seven out of 10 but has not increased significantly since the middle of March, despite the introduction of more restrictive measures," said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer HSE, added; “Our healthcare system has been preparing for a surge in Covid-19 cases but it is important to remind people that our hospitals continue to carry out all emergency and essential activity.”

Similar surveys will be conducted twice weekly, the Department said.

Earlier this evening, it was announced that 16 more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic, bringing the total to 174.

There are now over 5,000 confirmed cases of the virus nationwide.