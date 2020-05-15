News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Dept issues advice for employees returning to work on Monday

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 05:46 PM

Workers heading back to work next Monday are being advised to close their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment on that day.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection says this will ensure they will not lose out in getting their payment for this week, which is due on Tuesday, May 19.

Those who will be returning to work any time after Monday, are asked to close their claim for the PUP payment on the actual date that they start back at work.

It said the easiest way to close a claim for the pandemic unemployment payment is online on mywelfare.ie.

Workers with an inquiry about closing their claim can contact the Department’s dedicated income support helpline at 1890 800 024 which is open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

