Dept emphasises importance of social distancing as it confirms 126 new coronavirus cases

There are 126 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the country today.

The total number of cases is now 683 in the Republic of Ireland. There are no new deaths from the virus.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Hololan gave details of the 438 cases that were confirmed on Wednesday.

He said: "40% of the cases, 137 in total are community acquired, 73 relate to contact with confirmed cases, 21%, and 132 or 39% are travel-related with the remainder still under investigation.

"There are now 114 of those 438 who are healthcare workers, in and around one in four."

Dr Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health Medicine of the HSE, said: “We must reinforce the importance of appropriate personal protection measures in hospitals.

"A healthcare workers sub-group, established under NPHET, will continue to support frontline healthcare workers.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team revealed that 55% of Wednesday's 438 cases are male and 43% are female, with 27 clusters involving 142 cases.

They also said that 32% of the cases have been hospitalised, with 2.7%, or 12 cases, being admitted to intensive care.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “We are aware that the actions we must take as a nation can lead to individuals feeling isolated and anxious.

Be mindful of your mental health during this time, try to keep to a routine, maintain a healthy, balanced diet, and remember social distancing doesn’t have to mean social isolation – stay in touch with family & friends, use technology to stay connected.

"There are resources to help you mind your mental health on HSE.ie.”

The only county without a confirmed case is Co Monaghan.

The number of cases in each county is:

Dr Holohan said: “Now is not the time for complacency. Every citizen who is practicing social distancing, who is taking precautions to limit the spread of this virus, is doing their country a service.

“The Department of Health has issued outdoor social distancing guidelines for everyone to follow.

"While we encourage people to exercise outside and maintain a healthy lifestyle, social distancing measures will continue to be paramount.”

Dr Holohan said it was too soon to draw conclusions on the drop in the number of cases between Thursday and Friday.

He said: “I would not want people to take a conclusion from either yesterday or today’s figures.”