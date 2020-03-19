News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dept contacts Irish people stuck in Peru who have been offered flights home for $3,000

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 05:34 PM

A number of Irish citizens have been told they will have to pay more than $3,000 for a flight home from Peru.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been in touch with Irish people who are trapped in countries on lockdown because of the coronavirus.

Along with the EU, the Government is trying to organise flights home for as many people as possible.

Dozens of Irish people in Peru have been told a flight out of the country to London may be available this weekend, but that they would have to pay between $3,000 and $3,500 to get it.

Peru has locked down its borders with most commercial flights grounded.

