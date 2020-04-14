Dept apologises and reassures 1,700 people they will get Covid-19 payment

The Department of Social Protection has apologised to around 1,700 people after telling them they were not entitled to receive the special Covid-19 pandemic payment.

More than 533,000 people received the €350 weekly payment today, with around 54,000 of those getting it for the first time.

Last week, the Department incorrectly emailed 1,700 people to say they were not eligible for the payment.

Assistant Secretary General at the Department of the Taoiseach, Liz Canavan, said the issue is being rectified.

Ms Canavan said: "The email suggested that these individuals were not entitled to receive the payment and that they would not receive a further payment.

"As soon as the department became aware of the issue, it carried out an investigation and it has determined the source of the error.

"It has apologised for the error and the stress it has caused them. It has emailed all of those affected to advise them of the error and to reassure them that their Covid-19 payment will continue."