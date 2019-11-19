Department wants bodies to apply for patronage for schools in Dublin and Cork

Families are invited to give their views on prospective patron bodies for four new primary schools opening in 2020, including a 16-classroom school in a Cork suburb.

The Department of Education wants school patron bodies to apply for the patronage of the four new schools, one of which will be based in Carrigaline, and three in Dublin.

With parental views considered key to making decisions on a school’s patronage, parents and guardians interested in expressing their preferences will be invited to do so online.

This includes their expressing of their preferences for their child to be educated through English or Irish, where the school has not been designated as a gaelscoil.

“The voice of the parents of children who will be using these schools in the coming years will be central to the decisions on which patron runs which schools, as will the extent of diversity currently available in each area,” said Joe McHugh, Minister for Education.

I would also urge parents to look out for information on the online survey which will open in the coming weeks, once the potential patrons for each area are confirmed.

Patrons have until November 22 to apply. Following confirmation of applicant patrons, the department will open the Online Patronage Process System (OPPS) website.