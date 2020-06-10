Department spends €500k on PPE for direct provision centres

The Department of Justice spent just over half a million euro on the provision of personal protective equipment -PPE- for direct provision centres between March and May of this year.

The issue of accommodation for international asylum applicants, always a problematic one for the Government, was brought to a crescendo across the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic as outbreaks of the virus were seen in a number of centres.

The Department said that together with expenditure totalling €521,488.27 it had encouraged centre managers to “to increase the standard and frequency of cleaning throughout the centres, paying particular attention to communal areas”.

The PPE budget, managed by the Department’s International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS), saw 5,300 litres of hand sanitiser distributed to the 40 centres across the country, together with 200 full body suits.

Some 95,000 surgical masks were issued, while a further 150,000 lower grade filter masks and 350,000 gloves were also made available.

The Department also funded the provision of one defibrillator during the three month period encompassing the height of the coronavirus crisis.

In a parliamentary reply to a question asked by Kildare TD and Social Democrats’ co-leader Catherine Murphy the Department of Justice said it is “not currently in a position” to itemise the equipment and spend by individual centre due to “staffing resources and the fact that it would take a significant amount of time to collate the data”.

Catherine Murphy TD. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

It said it had put in place a clinical telephone service “to provide public health advice to support centre staff”.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has experienced a difficult three months regarding direct provision, in particular after it emerged that 70 international asylum applicants had been transferred to two hastily commissioned new centres in mid-March.

One of those centres, the Skellig Star Hotel in Caherciveen in Co Kerry, subsequently experienced an outbreak of the virus with at least 25 cases confirmed, amid sustained criticism that the shared accommodation nature of the asylum centres do not allow for effective social distancing.

Yesterday, it emerged that the Department had been aware of an asylum seeker self-isolating at the Caherciveen centre on March 24, two weeks ahead of the date Mr Flanagan had said he first became aware of cases of the virus in the town.

“In Caherciveen there was a person who was tested, however it wasn’t a positive test,” he told Newstalk radio, adding that, on foot of “all sorts of reports and allegations made”, he had asked his Department to “review the process” in the town. He said that report will be available in six weeks’ time.