News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Department rejects Eir's proposal for sub-€1bn National Broadband Plan

Department rejects Eir's proposal for sub-€1bn National Broadband Plan
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 04:57 PM

The Department of Communications has said the proposal by Eir to roll out the National Broadband Plan for less than a €1bn is not feasible.

The Department has written to the company to confirm the Government's position that a State subsidy cannot be given to the firm to complete the programme.

It also states its proposal would not meet the key objectives of the plan.

Minister Richard Bruton told the Cabinet today that significant progress has been made by the Department and the preferred bidder in finalising the legal and financial documents relating to the plan.

He said he expects the contract to be signed later this year.

READ MORE

Minister confirms Ireland will oppose ending of seasonal clock changes

More on this topic

Group tells Oireachtas committee it could deliver National Broadband Plan for €402mGroup tells Oireachtas committee it could deliver National Broadband Plan for €402m

Broadband monopoly in rural areas ‘very likely’, committee hearsBroadband monopoly in rural areas ‘very likely’, committee hears

Accepting Eir broadband offer ‘would be illegal’Accepting Eir broadband offer ‘would be illegal’

Eir's broadband proposal has to be considered, says FFEir's broadband proposal has to be considered, says FF

broadbandEirIrelandTOPIC: Broadband Plan

More in this Section

Micheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and ResearchMicheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and Research

Government set to oppose EU daylight saving time plansGovernment set to oppose EU daylight saving time plans

Court hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four othersCourt hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four others

More than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting waterMore than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting water


Lifestyle

It's never been more important to choose flowers and trees according to their environmental needs, says Peter DowdallIn these times of climate change, choose plants to weather all conditions

Avoid techno-tantrums by swapping their tablet for one of these gripping night-time tales.The best bedtime audiobooks for children and teens

Close to Lisbon but far less crowded, this pleasant town is the ideal base for rest and relaxation, says Liz Ryan.Cascais: The dreamy Portuguese seaside town you really need to know

Here are some ideas if you’re finding shows limited in terms of representation.5 shows that will offer your child a more diverse view of the world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »