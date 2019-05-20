Department of Justice launches 'No Excuses' sexual harassment and violence awareness radio ad campaign

The Department of Justice and Equality has today launched three new radio ads as part of the ongoing No Excuses campaign to raise awareness of sexual harassment and sexual violence.

The three ads are entitled House Party, Gym and Closing Time and are accompanied by "some of the excuses which people often use to excuse such behaviour when they see it," according to the department.

"Enough is enough let's stop excusing sexual harassment and sexual violence" before directing listeners to the department's website.

“Research has shown that Ireland suffers from disturbingly high levels of sexual harassment and sexual violence," said Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

"These ads highlight and help people recognise these behaviours and the many precursors to them.

The ads are voiced by actors Laura O’Shea, Killian Coyle, Jordanne Jones with the outro from Stephen James Smith.

You can listen to the ads below