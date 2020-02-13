Department of Health considering legal changes to forcibly isolate people with coronavirus

Legal changes to forcibly isolate people with coronavirus are being urgently considered by the Department of Health.

There are laws to quarantine people with other infectious diseases and they could be used, a senior health official said.

HSE assistant national director of child and public health, Dr Kevin Kelleher, said they have ways of compelling people to do "certain things."

Dr Kelleher said public health officials had significant powers to forcibly isolate people in a healthcare facility if they had diseases such as tuberculosis (TB), smallpox and cholera.

He said the Department of Health is aware of the situation and is looking at changing the law “as rapidly as possible.”

New powers have been introduced in Britain that will force people into mandatory isolation if they present a risk of spreading the disease.

Dr Kelleher said the law and regulations that apply in Ireland have a catch-all phrase — “if there is a disease of an unknown type" and that would allow them to act where someone is refusing to go into isolation.

He pointed out that previous outbreaks of new diseases such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and the zika virus led to a change in the legislation.

“On the whole, people here, and in other countries we are aware of, have been very willing to isolate themselves,” said Dr Kelleher during a HSE media briefing.

The HSE confirmed that, currently, there is no confirmed case of the disease.

“You are extremely unlikely to catch novel coronavirus from someone in Ireland, at present,” the health authority has stated.

If there is a case in Ireland in the future health professionals will contact anyone who has been in close contact with the infected person to give information and advice.

The National Virus Reference Laboratory has tested 65 people up to last Monday for the virus but all tests have been negative.

Dr Kelleher would not say if any of the suspected cases involved people who have not travelled back to Ireland from China: “We're not going to answer that question. That would take you down pathways that we are not going so we are not answering that question."

Meanwhile, there were 85 deaths from flu reported to the HSE's Health Protection Surveillance Centre so far this season. 70 (82%) of the people who died were aged 65 and older.

Last week, 79 people were admitted to hospital with flu, bringing the season total to 3,323. Of those hospitalised, 123 were admitted to intensive care.