The national target for the construction of new social homes was missed again last year.

The Department of Housing was aiming for 6,242 new homes to be built.

However local authorities, approved housing bodies and private builders finished with just 5,771 - a shortfall of 471.

Despite this, officials say they were able to make up the difference by buying more than twice as many as planned to get to a targeted stock increase of 10,000 units.