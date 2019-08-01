News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Department investigated more than 3,000 social welfare fraud cases in last six months

Department investigated more than 3,000 social welfare fraud cases in last six months
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 06:48 AM

The Department of Social Protection has launched investigations into 3,300 cases of suspected welfare fraud this year.

Forty-five people have also been convicted in court this year.

These new figures from the Department of Social Protection relate to the first six months of this year.

During that period, the department received more than 7,300 reports of suspected social-welfare fraud.

After these allegations were filtered, 3,260 were referred for investigation.

Forty-one cases have been referred to the Chief State Solicitors Office.

A separate 53 criminal cases were finalised in court, 45 of whom were convicted, with two jailed.

Sinn Féin's social-protection spokesman, John Brady, said: "The figures that have been revealed show a significant decline in numbers, both reported, sent on for investigation, and indeed, where people have been found guilty."

The department has also recovered €39.2m in overpayments, or fraudulently obtained welfare payments, in the same period.

READ MORE

Barnardos survey finds around 10% of parents have to borrow to cover school costs

social welfarefraudTOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

Michael Creed: No interest in ‘trapping’ Britain in a Brexit purgatoryMichael Creed: No interest in ‘trapping’ Britain in a Brexit purgatory

Stardust relatives: We feel we’re being fobbed off againStardust relatives: We feel we’re being fobbed off again

No winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richerNo winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richer

Aer Lingus flight returns to Cork Airport with technical issueAer Lingus flight returns to Cork Airport with technical issue


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »