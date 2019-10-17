Department eyes artworks being sold off by cash strapped RTÉ

The Department of Culture is considering the purchase of artwork from RTÉ when the pieces come up for public auction in London next month.

The decision of the national broadcaster to sell five significant pieces of art has already sparked controversy, with a former director of news calling for the sale to be cancelled.

RTÉ is selling off two artworks by Louis le Brocquy, which were commissioned by the broadcaster. The other pieces are by William Scott, George Campbell, and Tony O’Malley.

RTÉ recorded a loss of €13m in 2018 and it hoped that around €1m can be raised through the sale of the artworks.

The broadcaster has said that all proceeds raised from the sale at Sotheby’s auction house will be reinvested in the organisation.

It is understood that senior Department of Culture officials have discussed the possibility of purchasing one or more of the artworks.

“It’s something that has been discussed on a very informal basis,” said a senior department source, adding that any plans to try to buy the works are still at a “very casual” stage.

A number of works by the artists are already owned by the State and hang in the National Gallery of Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Department of Communications, which is responsible for RTÉ, said any sale of artwork owned by RTÉ would be a matter for the broadcaster.

It comes after former RTÉ director of news Wesley Boyd objected to the sale of the works, claiming the proceeds would contribute a “paltry sum” to the total budget but at the same time a “significant part of our national treasure will be lost to this country”.

He said it is “particularly disturbing” to see the George Campbell painting of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra go under the hammer.

“This canvas was commissioned by RTÉ and was so highly prized that in 1998 a limited edition of expensive prints was made of it to mark the golden jubilee of the orchestra,” he wrote in a letter to The Irish Times.