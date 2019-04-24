NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Department criticised over not doing enough for disadvantaged schools

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 01:01 PM

The INTO has criticised the Department of Education for not sufficiently supporting pupils in disadvantaged areas.

Primary school teachers feel a review of the Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) scheme has not made enough progress.

Teachers condemned class sizes remaining unchanged in disadvantaged schools despite minor reductions in schools outside of DEIS areas.

Shane Loftus, who is part of the INTO's Central Executive Committee, says action must be taken.

"In the last two years, there has been very little engagement with that group," he said.

"The refusal of the Department to meet and to come up with the solutions we need for DEIS at the moment means that the children who need that support are left without it.

"They don't get a second chance. They don't get to be in primary school for the length of time this review group is taking."

READ MORE

Ongoing pay gap dispute between teachers could lead to strike action, says union

More on this topic

Ongoing pay gap dispute between teachers could lead to strike action, says union

Principals seek review of working conditions

TUI demands end to two-tier pay: A chance to fight inequities

Waging a campaign to deliver equal pay for equal work

More in this Section

HSE failing both living and dead in South East, says health group

Twitter suspends account of dissident republican group Saoradh

Over €700k worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin

534 patients waiting on trolleys across the country


Lifestyle

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy – how transparent are fashion brands being now?

How to make Henry Firth and Ian Theasby’s New York-style baked strawberry cheesecake

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps

As Taylor Swift goes all Victoriana at the Time Gala – 3 times she’s made a splash on the red carpet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »