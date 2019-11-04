News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Department considering next steps after planning refusal for Cork Educate Together school upheld

Department considering next steps after planning refusal for Cork Educate Together school upheld
By Jess Casey
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 04:46 PM

The Department of Education is considering its next steps in regards to a permanent building for Cork Educate Together Secondary School after the decision to refuse planning was upheld.

As previously reported by the Irish Examiner, An Bord Pleanála (ABP) upheld a decision by Cork County Council to refuse planning on the proposed development in Douglas, mainly due to traffic concerns.

The planning authority agreed that the submitted plans for the 600-student development on a greenfield site in Maryborough would “give rise to traffic hazard”, and could obstruct road users and endanger pedestrians.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education and Skills confirmed the inspector’s report is currently being reviewed by the department after receiving it last week.

“Following this review a decision on the next steps will be made,” he said.

Educate Together has been working with the department to secure a permanent state-owned building for the school even before it opened in 2017, according to a spokesman for the patron body.

“This school is a department project that is being provided to meet the increase in demand for school places,” he added.

“Educate Together is disappointed that the planning process for such an important and urgently needed school has proven to be so difficult.

We are working with the Department and the Cork Educate Together Secondary School community on the issue and look forward to its speedy resolution.

Planning permission for the planned school build for the secondary school, which is currently based on Wellington Road, was initially lodged in August 2018.

Further information was then requested by Cork County Council in May 2019, following which planning was refused.

The Department of Education then appealed this decision to An Bord Pleanála in June 2019.

The original application had sought to build a three-storey development to accommodate the non-denominational mixed secondary school at the site on the Carrigaline Road, Ardarrig in Douglas.

The project was also set to include a PE hall, support teaching spaces as well as 150 cycle storage spaces, 67 parking spaces as well as four disabled car parking spaces, and ball courts.

In its decision, ABP said it considered the proposed development’s proximity to the adjoining Carrigaline Road and the R855, as well as to a proposed draft Bus Connects corridor.

It also expressed concerns about the road network in the area being unable to cater for the extra traffic likely to be generated.

READ MORE

Man, 20s, arrested in connection with seizure of cannabis worth €70k in Co Cork

More on this topic

Dept of Education criticised after delayed opening of five Educate Together schoolsDept of Education criticised after delayed opening of five Educate Together schools

80% of Educate Together schools opened in last decade still in temporary accommodation80% of Educate Together schools opened in last decade still in temporary accommodation

Sudbury School lets pupils learn their own waySudbury School lets pupils learn their own way

Parents protest use of Catholic agency to deliver sex education in Educate Together schoolParents protest use of Catholic agency to deliver sex education in Educate Together school


TOPIC: Educate Together

More in this Section

SDLP not fielding candidates in three seats in bid to stop DUP BrexiteersSDLP not fielding candidates in three seats in bid to stop DUP Brexiteers

Leading agencies reach agreement to help resolve mortgage disputesLeading agencies reach agreement to help resolve mortgage disputes

Yellow rainfall warning in place for five countiesYellow rainfall warning in place for five counties

Scramblers seized by gardaí in Tallaght.Scramblers seized by gardaí in Tallaght.


Lifestyle

The actor has revealed her latest fashion collection and it’s all about glitz and glamour.This is what you should be wearing this party season, according to Michelle Keegan

The former Great British Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about her distrust of bananas.2 minutes with Kim-Joy – whose last meal on earth would preferably be a banquet

Move over spider plant – we have amazing bat flowers, a palm tree and an air plant jellyfish.Check out these 7 weird and wonderful houseplants

The TV presenter and self-confessed beauty buff reveals all to Katie Wright.Laura Whitmore shares her beauty secrets, from flawless foundation to the perfect red lipstick

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »