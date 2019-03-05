Denis O'Brien loses Supreme Court appeal over TDs' Dáil statements on banking affairs

A seven-judge Supreme Court has dismissed Denis O’Brien’s appeal over statements made by two TDs in the Dáil about his banking affairs.

The court, sitting at NUI Galway, delivered its unanimous judgment just after 10am today.

It said any interference by the court such as was sought by Mr O’Brien in this case was impermissible under the Constitution.

Mr O’Brien went to court over statements separately made by Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy and Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty in May and June 2015.

The statements were made after Mr O’Brien got an injunction against RTE on April 30, 2015 restraining it broadcasting details of his banking relationship with State-owned Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.

After the High Court rejected Mr O’Brien’s proceedings against the Dáil and the State over the statements, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a direct appeal given the importance of the issues raised.

A core issue, with far-reaching implications for the constitutional separation of powers, is whether the courts can intervene when an Oireachtas committee allegedly fails to obey its own rules.

Lawyers for Mr O’Brien argued the courts can intervene in his case because the Oireachtas Committee on Procedures and Privileges (CPP) did not correctly apply its own rules when dealing with his complaint about the TDs statements.

They said a “correct” application by the Oireachtas of its own rules concerning what is said in parliament would involve chilling “inappropriate” but not “appropriate” speech.

Giving the court’s judgment today, the Chief Justice, Mr Justice Frank Clarke, said the court considered the challenge Mr O’Brien seeks to bring over the CPP’s handling of the complaint would amount to an “indirect and collateral” attack on utterances in the Dáil which is impermissible under the Constitution.

Update: 10.30 - Reacting to the ruling, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said he was "over the moon" with the decision.

Over the moon as Supreme Court dismisses Denis O’Brien’s appeal about comments made in the #Dail by myself and @cathmurphytd Common sense prevails. — Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) March 5, 2019

Update: 10.46 - Catherine Murphy said: "Whilst I am pleased that the courts have recognised the constitutional protections afforded to those of us who may find ourselves in the position of having to use parliamentary privilege for a matter of public interest, it is hugely incumbent on us, as elected representatives, to recognise that such privilege must only be exercised with great responsibility.

"The public interest must always be to the fore and that is what has underpinned everything I have done to date."