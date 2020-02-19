News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Denis Naughten puts name forward for Ceann Comhairle role

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 12:12 PM

Independent TD Denis Naughten has confirmed he is putting his name forward for the role of Ceann Comhairle.

In a statement he says he is looking for the job because of public frustration with accountability.

"One of the consistent messages I received on doorsteps during the recent General Election was the public frustration with accountability," he said.

"In an open, questioning culture, we need an effective and questioning parliament.

"Getting straight answers to straight questions is becoming more difficult in Dáil Éireann.

"This is reflected by that public frustration."

The Roscommon Galway TD says that the office of Ceann Comhairle is restrictive in terms of the reform of the Dáil and the role of TDs, "one of the primary functions of this office is to protect the existing rights of members".

He continued: "In the past I have been involved in Dáil Reform and have participated on an informal committee supporting the rights of members of Dáil Éireann.

"This is something I would like to expand upon in cooperation with colleagues."

