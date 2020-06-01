News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Demonstrations over death of George Floyd take place in Belfast and Dublin

By Press Association
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 06:08 PM

Demonstrations have taken place across Ireland following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Crowds gathered at Belfast City Hall on Monday afternoon hours before a demonstration took place outside the US Embassy in Dublin.

Protests have taken place across the world in the wake of Mr Floyd’s death after a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck last Monday.

People at a protest rally outside Belfast City Hall in Belfast for George Floyd (Liam McBurney/PA)
Video footage showing Mr Floyd, a black man, pleading for air, has sparked outrage across the world.

In Belfast a vigil took place at Writers’ Square on Sunday before a demonstration at City Hall on Monday during which protesters held aloft signs which read “Black Lives Matter” among others.

Hours later in Dublin the streets around the US Embassy were filled by protesters who chanted ‘No Justice, No Peace’, ‘Silence is Betrayal’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ before kneeling for a minute’s silence and then singing Ireland’s Call.

People at a Black Lives Matter protest rally outside the US Embassy in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Some of the American protests were marred by violence in cities from Philadelphia to Los Angeles and close to the White House in Washington.

