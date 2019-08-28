'Democracy is being eroded': Politicians in the North react as UK Parliament suspension approved

Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend UK Parliament will not force Sinn Féin to rethink it abstentionist policy at Westminster, the party has insisted.

The republican party again rejected calls to ditch its century-old boycott of the House of Commons to help pro-Remain parties in their efforts to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Party Assembly member Conor Murphy branded the suggestion “absurd” and a “nonsense”.

Political rivals of Sinn Féin have repeatedly questioned the party’s abstentionist stance through the Brexit process, arguing its seven MPs could play a pivotal role in such a finely balanced Parliament.

Mr Murphy faced similar questions today as he reacted to Mr Johnson’s move.

The absurdity of that is we are here today to discuss a move by the British Prime Minister to shut down Parliament and you are saying put seven more bums on a bench at Westminster and that will have an impact?

He said: “Without getting into the argument about our mandate and the platform we were elected on, this day of all days when the British Government decided to set aside parliamentary interests, decided to ride roughshod over the Parliament and force their own position, then the argument that Sinn Féin should be sitting in there, as impotent as the rest of the MPs, I think is a nonsense.

“If they (the Government) have that regard for their own political institutions what regard have they got for Irish interests – and our clear view is they have none.

“Irish interests will not be defended at Westminster, they will be defended by the Irish Government, by the European Union, by the Americans on Capitol Hill – those are the people who are defending Ireland’s interests, it’s not being found in Westminster.”

Sinn Féin has seven MPs at Westminster – none of whom takes their seat.

At the 2017 general election, three pro-Remain SDLP MPs – Mark Durkan, Alastair McDonnell and Margaret Ritchie – all lost their seats.

In Northern Ireland, 56% of the electorate voted to Remain.

However, in Westminster 10 of the 11 MPs from the region who take their seats are Democratic Unionist Brexiteers. Independent Sylvia Hermon is the only Remain voice in UK Parliament. The DUP, led by Arlene Foster, has welcomed the decision to suspend Parliament (PA)

“The British Prime Minister has closed down his own Parliament in order to pursue his no-deal Brexit agenda, I just think the question is absurd – today of all days that question is absurd.”

Mr Murphy also heavily criticised the DUP for backing the PM’s move.

“By throwing their weight behind the British Government today, who are clearly determined to drive through a no-deal Brexit, once again they are demonstrating their own contempt for the people who elected all of us in this part of the world,” he said.

Whatever happens in Ireland is of very little regard to them (the UK Government) and the DUP will find to their cost at some stage that they have been puppets in relation to all of this.

Boris Johnson’s DUP allies have welcomed his decision to suspend UK Parliament.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said she had spoken directly with Mr Johnson about his plans.

She said he was “well within his rights” to suspend Parliament.

Mrs Foster said the Queen’s Speech would also offer an opportunity to bring focus back to Northern Ireland, with the renewal of her party’s confidence and supply deal with the Conservatives.

“I think the Prime Minister is well within his rights to look for a Queen’s Speech – he wants to set out his domestic agenda,” she said.

“It gives us the opportunity here in Northern Ireland, through ourselves, to bring a focus back to Northern Ireland again, particularly around the confidence and supply agreement, and I look forward to engaging with the Prime Minister over the coming weeks.”

Mrs Foster said UK Parliament would only be in suspension for four days more than originally envisaged during the break for conference season.

We welcome the decision to hold a Queen’s Speech marking the start of a new session of Parliament on 14 October where the Government will set out its new domestic legislative agenda. pic.twitter.com/A9TiFqiA0A — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) August 28, 2019

“There will be ample time to discuss Brexit if MPs want to discuss that before the European Council, which I understand is on October 17, and indeed after the European Council as well,” she added.

Asked whether the DUP could become isolated in Northern Ireland after the Ulster Unionist Party criticised Mr Johnson’s move as an abuse of process, she said: “The Ulster Unionist Party will have to answer for themselves.

“All I know is the Prime Minister is entitled to go to Her Majesty the Queen, seek a new Queen’s Speech, particularly as a new leader and new Prime Minister he wants to set out his domestic agenda and I don’t think there’s anything unusual about that.”

Mrs Foster rejected the suggestion the Queen had been placed in a difficult position.

“She has very clear constitutional roles and she will know that,” said the DUP leader.

However, nationalists in Northern Ireland have claimed that the British Prime Minister is behaving like a “tin-pot dictator” in suspending UK Parliament.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “Proroguing your parliament to enforce the will of a government that has no democratic legitimacy for an act that has no majority support is the behaviour of a tin-pot dictator.

“Boris Johnson has stepped far outside the acceptable norms for a functioning democracy and he must be reined in.”

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann said proroguing Parliament risked undermining public confidence in Westminster and creating more division.

He added: “We need to see an end to the plotting from both sides in Westminster and that replaced by politicians focused on getting a deal so that the United Kingdom leaves the EU in an orderly fashion.

“Otherwise the people of Northern Ireland will be caught in the middle.

“The incendiary language being used by some politicians across these islands needs to cease.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said: “This is the desperate act of a man who knows Parliament opposes no-deal Brexit but will push it through regardless of parliamentary sovereignty.

“He has no mandate for this. None. Far from taking back control, democracy is being eroded.”

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Brexit Lisa Chambers has called on the government to outline to Irish citizens what its plan for a no-deal Brexit is.

Deputy Chambers said that it is "really concerning to see British politics further disintegrate as we approach the Brexit deadline of October 31".

“The UK, like Ireland, is a parliamentary democracy; for this to function and serve its citizens properly, MPs should have adequate time in parliament to debate Brexit in its final stages.

"The idea this would not happen I imagine is deeply upsetting for MPs and many citizens in the UK.

Ms Chambers said that Ireland's domestic preparations must be ramped up as a no deal Brexit seems "very likely".

Farmers and exporters have been left in the lurch and have been unable to get a straight answer when they ask where the border checks be if a no deal comes to pass.

“The government has simply not been open with its plans leaving individuals and businesses facing a no deal Brexit unable to properly prepare.

"In fact, a new report out today has found that fewer than one in five Irish SMEs say they are prepared for Brexit.

“I would also like to know the position of the European Commission in relation to the government’s proposal to have customs checks away from the border, and where it believes these checks should be placed."

Ms Chambers criticised the Government's "severe" lack of transparency" and said that with just two months to go until a possible crash out by the UK it is no longer acceptable.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the Government will seriously consider an early return of the Dáíl following the latest Brexit developments.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to force an early return of the Dáil to tackle Brexit.

Speaking on RTÉ News at One, Mr Donohoe said: "I'm sure the Government will consider seriously the request" that Mr Ryan made.

He added that a decision on the early return of the Dáíl would ultimately be a matter for the Taoiseach.

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk