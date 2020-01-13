News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Demands for HSE to bail out Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance

Demands for HSE to bail out Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance
By Neil Michael
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 06:42 PM

Kerry and Cork county councillors are demanding the HSE and Health Minister Simon Harris bail out the Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance.

Most councillors asked by the Irish Examiner for their opinion said they believe the minister needs to urgently clarify what contingency plans are in place if the ICRR service is grounded.

They also believe that both organisations should step in with provisional emergency funds as soon as possible to make sure the service is not grounded.

Concern continues to grow over the future of the Irish Community Rapid Response charity air ambulance, despite Minister Harris telling the HSE to save the service.

Although the National Ambulance Service (NAS) provides medical staff and coordinates the taskings, the charity needs €2m-a-year to fund the helicopters, pilots, fuel and its airbase.

It has raised more than €700,000 through donations, benefactors and public fundraising campaigns but needs another €400,000 to keep flying.

It had raised €14,208 via its GoFundMe page and received €15,648 in donations direct to the charity by 4pm today.

Kerry mayor, Niall Kelleher, said: “This service is critical. This is especially the case given the length of time it takes ambulances to get to parts of south west Ireland. I will be tabling a motion for direct HSE funding on Jan 30 at the next Regional Health Board meeting.”

Cork county mayor, Christopher O’Sullivan, said that both the HSE and the Department of Health need to urgently clarify what contingency plans are in place. Killarney Mayor Michael Gleeson, agreed.

“The Department of Health needs to accept responsibility for the running cost of this very important service.”

Fianna Fáil’s Norma Moriarty, who serves in the Kenmare Municipal District, said that within days of the service starting a call-out involved a local young father who was having a heart attack.

We are 50 miles on sub standard roads from the nearest A & E. The security of knowing that rapid access and transport to the nearest emergency care was invaluable. Without a facility and service like this there is very little chance of patients living in dispersed rural communities like ours accessing the required care within the 'golden hour'.

Marie Moloney, former senator and now Kerry County Councillor for Labour in Killarney said: “This service must be funded as it is an invaluable service and should be funded by central government. We cannot have a lifesaving service grounded.”

Cork County’s Paul Hayes, of Sinn Féin, who has championed the ICRR air ambulance from the start, said: “The Government needs to step in as a matter of urgency to protect this brilliant service. In west Cork, I represent three rural peninsulas and this service is perfect for our needs.”

Fianna Fail’s Gillian Coughlan, Cork County councillor for Bandon-Kinsale, said: “The public has contributed generously to initiate this successful service but this funding model cannot be expected to sustain the service indefinitely.

“It is imperative that the community momentum that initiated this air ambulance is not lost and that the professional and life-saving service is maintained.”

READ MORE

Storm Brendan: 'Gusts into the red just on the coast' in north-west; More than 30,000 without power

More on this topic

Elizabeth Wurtzel and a career born of sufferingElizabeth Wurtzel and a career born of suffering

Talks on consultant salaries plannedTalks on consultant salaries planned

Air ambulance: Surprising that 'vital service is facing a difficulty'Air ambulance: Surprising that 'vital service is facing a difficulty'

Health Products Regulatory Authority issues warning about two products marketed as herbal sleep aidsHealth Products Regulatory Authority issues warning about two products marketed as herbal sleep aids


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Powersharing deal creates ‘beachhead’ towards united Ireland – SF ministerPowersharing deal creates ‘beachhead’ towards united Ireland – SF minister

Cork school principal blasts three siblings' planned deportation as 'immoral'Cork school principal blasts three siblings' planned deportation as 'immoral'

Migrant group welcomes closure of Limerick direct provision centreMigrant group welcomes closure of Limerick direct provision centre

Gardaí trying to assemble evidence in hunt for 'heartless' gang behind aggravated burglaryGardaí trying to assemble evidence in hunt for 'heartless' gang behind aggravated burglary


Lifestyle

Top-class singers hit all the right notes at the nuptials of Cork bride and groom Edel O’Leary and Gordon O’Driscoll.Wedding of the Week: Music to the ears of Edel and Gordon

Helen O’Callaghan finds mental fitness linked to physical fitnessHow physical fitness can boost teens' mental health

Some plants are emerging from the soil but it's still too early to get carried away.Gardeners are looking on the bright side this week

My idea of misery is a nine to five office job.This Much I Know: Actress Aisling Kearns

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »