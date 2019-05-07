NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Delivery driver who held €42k of drugs at home to pay drug 'debt' jailed for 18 months

By Declan Brennan
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 04:25 PM

A delivery driver who was holding just under €36,800 worth of cocaine in his home has been jailed for 18 months.

John Roe (aged 38) of Muskerry Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession for sale or supply of cocaine, cannabis and MDMA tablets at his home on November 16, 2016.

Detective Garda Adrian Eustace told the court that the total estimated street value of all the drugs seized during a search of the home was €42,645.

Gardaí also found a weighing scales, plastic bagging and two mobile phones.

When asked about the cannabis found in a garden shed, Roe said: “oh f**k, I forgot about that,” and said it was nearly a year since he put it there but he couldn't remember.

He said he was holding the drugs for criminals who he owed a €2,500 drug “debt” to. Text messages about dropping off drugs were found on one of the mobile phones.

Pieter Le Vert BL, defending, said the father of two had an excellent history of employment including working for Coca Cola. When he lost his job he began abusing drugs.

Counsel said Roe “found himself in a hell of unemployment and drug abuse” and believed that getting arrested was the “worst and best thing that happened to him”.

He told Judge Martin Nolan the chances of Roe breaking the law again were “very slim”.

Judge Nolan said Roe was a grown man who knew what he was getting into. He said Roe was holding, distributing and delivering the drugs.

He suspended the last two-and-a-half years of a four-year sentence after taking into consideration Roe's “excellent work history”.

He also noted Roe's prospects for the future, his plea of guilty and his lack of other criminal convictions.

READ MORE

Bail refused to teenager after judge hears of attempt to strangle driver during taxi hijacking

More on this topic

Man gets two years for assault on then-girlfriend where she 'thought she was going to die'

Victim tells court she 'never felt better' for reporting rapes as her brother gets three years

Bail refused to teenager after judge hears of attempt to strangle driver during taxi hijacking

High Court awards €92,000 to Tipperary woman who was injured in car accident

KEYWORDS

DrugsCourtCriminal Court

More in this Section

'What we need now is all the facts' - Labour leader calls for Broadband Plan to be delayed

ODCE court application relating to FAI documents adjourned until Thursday

Lusitania wreck gifted to Old Head Signal Tower in hope to create 'living museum' to the tragedy

Gavin O'Reilly fears his private medical data may have been accessed in alleged INM data breach, court hears


Lifestyle

A date for the Proms T

Campness is about gender fluidity, and these are the men who brought it at the Met Gala

Camp beauty at the Met Gala involved big hair and holographic make-up

Bryony Gordon: ‘You don’t need a degree in social media to empathise with your teenager’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »