Deliveroo 'working quite closely' with gardaí after reports of attacks on riders

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 08:21 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Deliveroo says its working with the gardaí after a number of riders were attacked in recent weeks.

Riders protested outside the Deliveroo headquarters in Dublin last Friday to highlight their frustrations, saying that attacks are becoming increasingly common.

Deliveroo's Head of Corporate Communications in the UK and Ireland, Robert Oxley says they are offering every support to staff.

READ MORE: Ban on Coast Guard vehicles using blue lights and sirens will 'seriously hamper' response time

"We're working quite closely with authorities," he said.

"We're convening at meetings with the guards and with the riders to look at where these incidents happened, what we can do to help and support the riders who have been involved, but also how can we make sure that these kinds of incidences are reported correctly to the authorities so that they can take action as well.

I think that's what's not been happening and we're very keen to try and support our riders in this.

Meanwhile, Deliveroo has defended its position of not making its riders fully-fledged employees.

Delivery riders are seen as self-employed, which the company says is to allow themselves to be as flexible as they wish.

Mr Oxley says they are trying to give riders additional supports.

"We were the first gig economy company to introduce paid insurance for all our riders but there is more that we can do."

