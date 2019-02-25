Delegates back their leader but all eyes fixed on post-Brexit general election

Impatient, frustrated and eager for change, Fianna Fáil delegates — young and old — gathered at City West, Dublin, with one topic dominating discussion off stage: the date of the next general election.

Mingling close to the main hall, senior members harked back to the successful days of the party. But there was some at City West who broke the mould. Newer, younger, more strident members.

As conceded by several party TDs in recent weeks, the strain of the confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael is showing. There is more supply than confidence at this stage, they say.

With the national children’s hospital debacle and the housing crisis, TDs, councillors and members are at their wits end maintaining support for the Fine Gael government.

It is not if but when it will come to an end.

Delegates listen to Fianna Fáil leader Michael Martin addressing delegates at the Ard Fheis in City West Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Sam Boal

And with that will come a general election. There are some mixed opinions about Micheál Martin’s tenure too — despite his strong efforts to increase Fianna Fáil’s electoral gain. Yet, his supporters outnumber his critics.

Emma Murphy, 34, from Firhouse, Dublin, heaped praise on Mr Martin, particularly for his role during the marriage equality campaign of 2017 and the abortion referendum last year.

She and her family sought help when their grandmother had motor neurone disease. She says former party senator Maria Corrigan was the only politician who helped them find care for their frail relative. Ms Murphy has stayed with Fianna Fáil since.

Echoing others concerns, however, she believes the lifetime of the confidence and supply deal is coming to an end.

It is a necessary evil. Without it and with Brexit, there would be mass chaos. Once Brexit is over, we need to have a serious look at confidence and supply and then have an election.

Despite some internal critcism from disgruntled TDs about Mr Martin’s approach, there are no doubts for the young councillor about who should lead the party going forward: “He is so hardworking. And on a canvass adds an exra impetus. The party leader is always under pressure. But you can’t fault his work ethic.”

Ms Murphy, who is due to wed her fiance Caroline Conway in October, is particularly praiseworthy of Mr Martin’s role in the marriage and abortion referendums.

In contrast, other delegates have a short fuse when it comes to supportng the Government and staying the course with the present Fianna Fáil strategy.

Retired sheet metal worker Colm Smyth, 70, thinks Fianna Fáil are getting hammered. Something needs to change. And quick.

“I don’t feel the party is doing well. It is being too easy on Fine Gael. They are wagging the tail,” quipped the Dundalk delegate who has been involved with Fianna Fáil all his life.

Confidence and supply has gone a bit too far. Health and housing... no one cares. Fianna Fáil was always the party of housing.

He says there will be an election before the year is out, maybe in September.

“Martin is carrying a bit of baggage from the last [Fianna Fáil] government. They didn’t do a good job, but it is not a good time to unseat him either.”

So if there was an alternative figure to take the party’s reins, who might that be?

“Billy [Kelleher] would be good, but he is going for Europe. He shoots from the hip and tells it like it is.”

Cork East local election candidate Rosarii Griffin also believes Fianna Fáil must bide its time when it comes to a general election.

“Martin is doing the right thing. He is maintaining the stability, with Brexit. But Fianna Fáil have been tested with the national children’s hospital debacle and [Health Minister] Simon Harris. He is on notice.”

The UCC lecturer contends that October might be a better time for a general election.

Another experienced Cork delegate predicts a general election won’t even happen this year. Gerry Nunan, 74, has worked with finance spokesman TD Michael McGrath for years, as well as his brother, Seamus, who is seeking selection in Ireland South in the European elections.

“Confidence and supply has done its course. It was essential to have it in 2016. It [a general election] can’t happen this year though. Even if the Brits go out or there is a deal, it will take two to three months at least to settle things.

“There is one more budget in this [deal]. And we will need to support the Finance Bill [votes], which probably brings it then to January or February next. After that, it is anybody’s guess.”

If there was another leader, Mr Nunan said Cork South Central TD Micheal McGrath or Mayo TD Lisa Chambers could be potential alternatives.