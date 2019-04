A stretch of the M50 has now reopened following a road collision this morning.

The road had been closed on the northbound lane between Junction 12 Firhouse and Junction 11 Tallaght.

Two lanes are now open but Gardai are advising motorists to expect delays due to the high volume of traffic at this location.

Emergency services attended the scene of the collision earlier today.

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the incident.