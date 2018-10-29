Home»Breaking News»ireland

Delayed discharges leading to overcrowding in emergency departments

Monday, October 29, 2018 - 08:11 AM

Fianna Fáil says delayed discharges of patients are leading to overcrowding in emergency departments.

TD Mary Butler says over 136,000 hospital bed days have been lost through delayed discharges in the first eight months of the year.

Patients are classified in this way when they no longer need to be cared for in an acute hospital setting.

Deputy Butler says older people do not have the step-down facilities they need.

"They're waiting to go home but they don't have the step-down facilities available to them.

"Last week, for example, we learned from the Care Alliance report that 6,000 people are now waiting for home care services. That's an awful lot of people.

"Unfortunately in an awful lot of instances, these people have to stay in hospital. They're in the acute hospital setting because there are no step-down facilities available for them."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Health

More in this Section

Michael D Higgins hails re-election as a vote for hope over fear

Blasphemy referendum ‘small step towards 21st century constitution’

One winner of €4.4m Lotto jackpot

Defeated candidates in Presidential election united in praise for victorious Higgins


Breaking Stories

What to do with your leftover halloween pumpkin

'Nearly everything we believe about women and lust and infidelity is untrue'

Exclusive extract from Untrue: Skirting around the issues

Online Lives: Ama Addo

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »