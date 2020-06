Deirdre Morley tragedy: Mum accused of murdering children unable to come to court for eighth time

A mother accused of murdering her three young children at their home in Dublin was unable to come to court again today as her case was adjourned for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to be obtained.

The bodies of Deirdre Morley's sons Conor (9) and Darragh (7), and her daughter Carla (3) McGinley were discovered in their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle, just before 8pm on January 24 last.

Ms Morley, 43, was remanded in custody by Dublin District Court five days later, with an order that she would receive a psychiatric assessment while in prison custody. Ms Morley, a nurse at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, in Dublin, was charged with three counts of murder.

She has been in the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) since her first hearing.

She has been unable to attend seven subsequent remand hearings, and again today. A sick note was furnished to Judge Bryan Smyth by the Prison Service.

He remanded her in continuing custody in her absence to appear again on July 8 next.

READ MORE Community service for Cork teen who claimed to have coronavirus after spitting at Garda

Earlier, her solicitor told the court there was a doctor’s report stating, “my client has been deemed fit to plead and the matter will go through the normal procedure”.

The district court cannot grant bail in a murder case.

Ms Morley was found by a taxi driver near her house shortly before the children’s bodies were discovered. She was treated for days at Tallaght University Hospital before she was charged.

The children’s father Andrew McGinley arrived home at the same time gardaí and paramedics reached the house and when they went inside they found the three children dead.

A note had been left to urge whoever came through the door of the family home not to proceed any further but to call gardaí instead.

“She made no reply in response to each of the charges and was handed a copy of charge,” Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny had said at Ms Morley’s first hearing on January 29 last.