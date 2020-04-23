Deferring Leaving Cert exams ‘a massive mistake’ - David Puttnam

Delaying this year’s Leaving Certificate is a mistake according to renowned educator and film producer David Puttnam.

In a video interview with the Irish Examiner, Mr Puttnam said he believes deferring the exams is a “massive mistake.”

He said: “I’m not saying it to be controversial, I’m saying it because I have been involved in education for a long time.”

The shutdown offers the opportunity to find a new and better way of assessment, he believes. “I don’t know anyone who thinks the Leaving Cert is great.

"For a long, long time, it’s been the least-worst option,” he said.

“This is an opportunity to begin to look at what might be the very best, or rather a better idea, of assessment.

"Young people are being forced to go through this without being adequately consulted and I should think this is a nightmare for them, their parents, and their teachers.

“This is a completely personal view but it is from someone who has spent a huge chunk of the last 20 years working deeply in education. I’m sure there are educators who believe that I am wrong, but that is where I stand.”

