News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Deferring exams ‘a massive mistake’

Deferring exams ‘a massive mistake’
David Puttnam: "“This is an opportunity to begin to look at what might be the very best, or rather a better idea, of assessment. 
By Jess Casey
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 07:00 AM

Delaying this year’s Leaving Certificate is a mistake according to renowned educator and film producer David Puttnam.

In a video interview with the Irish Examiner, Mr Puttnam said he believes deferring the exams is a “massive mistake.”

 He said: “I’m not saying it to be controversial, I’m saying it because I have been involved in education for a long time.”

The shutdown offers the opportunity to find a new and better way of assessment, he believes. “I don’t know anyone who thinks the Leaving Cert is great. 

"For a long, long time, it’s been the least-worst option,” he said.

“This is an opportunity to begin to look at what might be the very best, or rather a better idea, of assessment. 

"Young people are being forced to go through this without being adequately consulted and I should think this is a nightmare for them, their parents, and their teachers.

“This is a completely personal view but it is from someone who has spent a huge chunk of the last 20 years working deeply in education. I’m sure there are educators who believe that I am wrong, but that is where I stand.”

Read Jess Casey’s full interview with David Puttnam here

READ MORE

David Puttnam: ‘We have to see distance learning as a human right'

More on this topic

David Puttnam: ‘We have to see distance learning as a human right'David Puttnam: ‘We have to see distance learning as a human right'

The Unteachables: School of lifeThe Unteachables: School of life

Six Trinity employees earn over €300k each in 2019Six Trinity employees earn over €300k each in 2019

SNAs to help children with disabilities during crisis, Department of Education saysSNAs to help children with disabilities during crisis, Department of Education says


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Gardaí report high level of compliance with virus restrictionsGardaí report high level of compliance with virus restrictions

More than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recoveredMore than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered

Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29

Average rent over €1,200 per monthAverage rent over €1,200 per month


Lifestyle

Well-chosen flowers and shrubs willrequire little or no maintenance, says Peter DowdallHow you can reap rewards of a zero-maintenance garden

Many parents find themselves in the difficult position of having to home school their children while also holding down jobs, writes Helen O’CallaghanHow to timetable school at kitchen table

Have a read of the much anticipated debut by Naoise Dolan, and enjoy something feelgood thanks to Clare Pooley.5 new books to read in lockdown this week

Something that has come up a lot in the past week now that the weather has improved and kids are tempted to be outside playing is how to get them to manage to stay apart while enjoying each other’s company.Mum's the Word: Maintaining a child’s normal relationships in an abnormal world

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »