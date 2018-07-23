Defence Minister criticises 'irresponsible people' in aftermath of Curracloe beach fire

The Defence Minister is praising the emergency services for putting out a massive fire on Curracloe beach in Co Wexford.

It broke out in the sand dunes at around 11am yesterday. The cause is being investigated.

Mad fire in Curracloe Beach Co Wexford at the moment pic.twitter.com/K65QFdSV1S— Padraig OBrien (@padnandos1) July 22, 2018

Members of Wexford Fire Brigade, gardaí and the Air Corp attended the scene. The beach was evacuated.

Minister Paul Kehoe believes people have acted irresponsibly.

"I'm not sure what the cause of the fire was but I do hope An Garda Síochána will fully investigate the cause of this," he said.

What we have seen over the last while is a lot of totally irresponsible people that haven't behaved in the correct manner, where there have been barbecues, beach parties and things over the last while. I think these people should face full prosecution.

