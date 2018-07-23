Home»Breaking News»ireland

Defence Minister criticises 'irresponsible people' in aftermath of Curracloe beach fire

Monday, July 23, 2018 - 08:01 AM

The Defence Minister is praising the emergency services for putting out a massive fire on Curracloe beach in Co Wexford.

It broke out in the sand dunes at around 11am yesterday. The cause is being investigated.

Members of Wexford Fire Brigade, gardaí and the Air Corp attended the scene. The beach was evacuated.

Minister Paul Kehoe believes people have acted irresponsibly.

"I'm not sure what the cause of the fire was but I do hope An Garda Síochána will fully investigate the cause of this," he said.

What we have seen over the last while is a lot of totally irresponsible people that haven't behaved in the correct manner, where there have been barbecues, beach parties and things over the last while. I think these people should face full prosecution.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Curracloe

More in this Section

Irish woman (21) dies in car crash in Canada

Boy (8) dies after two-car collision in Co Down

170 UK and Irish politicians call for reform to Northern Ireland's abortion laws

Strong lead for Fine Gael as Fianna Fáil support drops to lowest level in two years


Today's Stories

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern raises fears about North’s future

Sport Ireland chief John Treacy hopes to compete in Courtmacsherry marathon

Tralee sets sights on ‘quality’ town park

Carlow and Waterford ITs to submit joint university bid

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 21, 2018

    • 2
    • 6
    • 11
    • 13
    • 20
    • 30
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »