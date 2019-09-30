Defence Forces undergo terror attack training

Members of the Defence Forces have undergone training to deal with a potential marauding terrorist attack.

Personnel took on a variety of assessments and exercises as part of a Nato anti-terrorist course held at the Defence Forces Training Centre in Co Kildare.

The exercises were designed to assess the students’ skill sets and included personnel from a wide range of backgrounds, including the Defence Forces and An Garda Siochana.

Also taking part were military and law enforcement personnel from Austria, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, the USA and Qatar.

Students received instruction from both national and international experts in terrorism.

