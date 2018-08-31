Defence Forces track 500kg of cocaine

The Irish navy and air corps played a key role in the seizure of at least 500kg of cocaine in an international operation targeting a major drug-trafficking gang.

The navy and air corps were involved in establishing visual contact with a catamaran sailing close to Irish waters and following its movements until it entered British waters yesterday morning.

British police and navy units then escorted the vessel, called The Nomad, into Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall, on the south coast of England, 130km from Plymouth.

While officers were still searching the boat last night, the Irish Examiner understands a half of tonne of cocaine has already been recovered.

In a statement the British National Crime Agency said their operation to intercept a catamaran off the coast of Cornwall carrying a significant amount of cocaine was “made possible thanks to the support of” the Irish Naval Service, the Irish Air Corps and Maritime Analysis and Operation Centre — Narcotics (MAOC-N), which is an EU taskforce comprising seven EU states, including Ireland and Britain.

Five men were arrested by the NCA yesterday. It is understood the drug trafficking gang has a strong Dutch connection, along with British criminals.

Earlier this month, 133kg of cocaine was seized in Costa Rica bound in a container ship for Cork.

The Dublin-based Kinahan cartel is believed to have owned the “lion’s share” of the cocaine.

In a statement, Defence Forces Naval & Air Corps confirmed their assets took part in the seizure, in which the detained vessel was boarded and detained by the UK Border Force in UK waters as part of a UK National Crime Agency (NCA) coordinated operation.

They said: "The Inter Agency operation included an Irish Naval vessel and an Irish Air Corps Maritime Patrol Aircraft that conducted a surveillance operation off the South Coast prior to the detention.

"The detained vessel was boarded and detained by the UK Border Force in UK waters as part of a UK National Crime Agency (NCA) coordinated operation."