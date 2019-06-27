News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Defence Forces short 1,700 officers

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 07:18 AM

The Defence Forces are 1,700 officers short of what it should be.

That is according to Brendan Smith, the chairman of the Oireachtas defence committee, which will focus on pay in the force today.

The representative association PDFORRA will address the committee on existing contracts for soldiers, sailors and aircrew.

Deputy Smith said so many people leaving the organisation is a major concern.

He said: "The strength should be at 9,500 but it's only at 8,800 at the moment - what we would like to see is 10,500 strength enlisted.

"The recruitment policy has not a proper retention policy so young persons who join the army and navy but in many instances are leaving young."

READ MORE

Funeral of rally driver killed at weekend to take place today

More on this topic

Bite bullet, give Jadotville heroes medals

'Baffling' that Defence Forces prescribed Lariam while State faces dozens of personal injury claims for alleged side effects

Defence Forces to spend €700k on new motorcycles

A sinking ship: Naval Service staff exodus

TOPIC: Defence Forces

More in this Section

Taoiseach intends to intervene to bring long-standing party row in Waterford 'to a close'

Mother of boy with severe epilepsy says medicinal cannabis legislation is 'life-changing'

Workers become second syndicate at Cork wholesale firm to win major EuroMillions prize in two years

Garda bosses: 90% of recommendations to be implemented by end of year


Lifestyle

Review: Lauryn Hill proves she still has that thing

Darina Allen: A celebration of Irish produce

Gone to pot: Leading psychiatrist on the cannabis debate

Why London is the perfect hunting ground for antique lovers this month

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »