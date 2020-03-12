Defence Forces 'ramping up' coronavirus preparations

Soldiers have been issued with an “immediate notice to move” and have their kit packed from next Monday.

A notice issued by a senior Army officer, that has been circulated on social media and confirmed by sources, is seen as a "ramping up" in preparations by the Defence Forces.

Sources said such notices have previously been issued in response to the Foot and Mouth crisis in 2001 and, before that, during the Troubles.

They are issued in advance to give soldiers a few days to ensure they have everything packed and are ready to go.

“All personnel to have their back-pack in barracks from 16 March 2020, packed and ready for deployment with an IMMEDIATE NOTICE TO MOVE,” the notice said.

The order said the packs were for deployment in the field “for 72 hours” and that soldiers could include anything they deemed necessary for that period.

The kit has to include wet gear, warm gear, 72-hour rations, water, sleeping bag, roll matt, change of clothes, hygiene kit and first aid kit.

“Advance notice is given so people can have their kit ready and be ready to get on the back of a truck and be gone,” said one source.

"Responses will be scaled up over time".

"The Defence Forces confirms that we have notified our personnel of the impending change to our force posture and all non-essential activities have been suspended.

"Our focus now is to maximise our preparedness to respond to requests for assistance from the Civil Authorities.

"Protecting our personnel is our priority and is key to maintaining our capability to provide support to communities and civil authorities, when requested.

"For operational security reasons, we will not comment on specific dispositions of troops or on internal unit procedures at this time."

