NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Election 2019 home
Home»ireland

Defence Forces personnel voting against govt parties in protest over pay and conditions

By Sean O'Riordan
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 03:15 PM

Defence Forces members, their families and retired military personnel are expected to vote en masse against government parties in both the local and European elections.

The Irish Examiner has learnt that already many soldiers, sailors and air crews have used their postal votes to vote against Fine Gael and Independent Alliance candidates.

Their families and retired members of the Defence Forces are likely to follow suit on Friday when polling gets underway around the country.

A major campaign has been launched on social media against the Government in recent weeks by a number of groups associated with military personnel, including those who organised two protest marches in Dublin and Cork to highlight the near-poverty being endured by military families.

They have been angered that the Government hasn't moved to improve pay and conditions for Defence Forces personnel, who are the poorest paid public servants.

There were hopes that the Public Service Pay Commission (PSPC) would recommend substantial increases in allowances for Defence Forces personnel, especially in the run-up to the elections.

There were noises from Government circles that an announcement would be made this week, but following leaks about the PSPC recommendations nothing has emerged from the Government.

READ MORE

Farage, Gilroy and Maria Walsh among the most Googled politicians

A number of serving Defence Forces members told the Irish Examiner that their colleagues, across the ranks, had been talking openly about how they used their voting right to send a distinct message to Government and that would be repeated if they failed to improve military pay and conditions before the next General Election.

"If they (the Government) want to pull a rabbit out of the hat now it's too late. We have voted. If anything, the leaks from the Public Service Pay Commission have galvanised opinion even more," one serving member of the Defence Forces said.

"We've all had enough. More and more of my colleagues are saying they want out. We're being treated like shit," said another.

The journal Industrial Relation News (IRN) reported that the PSPC was recommending a 10% increase in the Military Service Allowance (MSA).

This caused anger among the Defence Forces rank-and-file, as it worked out at an increase of just 96c a day before tax.

More on this topic

Farage, Gilroy and Maria Walsh among the most Googled politicians

Green Party: We have 'real chance' of getting all three candidates elected in Europe

Fine Gael says it won't be punished by voters over housing crisis

Nigel Farage, Frances Fitzgerald's age and Brexit the most common Irish Google searches for EU elections

KEYWORDS

Defence Forceselection

More in this Section

Two arrested and firearm recovered in garda operation in Dublin

Family or murdered Irish man, Jason Corbett, expecting outcome of case appeal soon

72,000 women still waiting for CervicalCheck smear-test results

Gardaí investigating after shots fired in Dublin


Lifestyle

Talented Waterford hurler Seanie Barry surprised to learn he has Type 1 diabetes

From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin

Thrill of the grill: 7 reds to fire-up the taste buds this barbecue season

How to make Selina Periampillai’s sunny-side-up egg, chicken and pak choi rice bowl

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »