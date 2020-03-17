News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Defence Forces pay tribute to health workers on the 'frontline' fighting coronavirus

'On the frontline': An emergency department nurse in Co Antrim. Picture: PA
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 05:35 PM

Irish Defence Forces members abroad have wished everyone at home a happy St Patrick's Day.

Peacekeeping operations in Lebanon and Syria are continuing as normal despite the crisis and vacations being cancelled due to travel restrictions.

Speaking from south Lebanon, Commandant Ken Sheehan says he's deeply proud of the healthcare workers back home - especially his wife who works as a nurse.

Coronavirus: Harris wants everyone 'on call for Ireland' as recruitment drive for medical workers commences

“I’m very proud of the peacekeeping operations we are carrying out in south Lebanon which continue the Irish peace-keeping tradition which has seen our soldiers serve overseas every day since 1958.

But I am most proud to be the husband of a nurse who, along with her colleagues in the HSE, will be on the frontline of the national effort against coronavirus.

You can watch the full message from Comdt Sheehan, Lt Col Robert Hurley, Kilkenny hurler Lt Paul Murphy and Lt Col Oliver Dwyer, below.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

