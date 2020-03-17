Defence Forces pay tribute to health workers on the 'frontline' fighting coronavirus

Irish Defence Forces members abroad have wished everyone at home a happy St Patrick's Day.

Peacekeeping operations in Lebanon and Syria are continuing as normal despite the crisis and vacations being cancelled due to travel restrictions.

Speaking from south Lebanon, Commandant Ken Sheehan says he's deeply proud of the healthcare workers back home - especially his wife who works as a nurse.

“I’m very proud of the peacekeeping operations we are carrying out in south Lebanon which continue the Irish peace-keeping tradition which has seen our soldiers serve overseas every day since 1958.

But I am most proud to be the husband of a nurse who, along with her colleagues in the HSE, will be on the frontline of the national effort against coronavirus.

You can watch the full message from Comdt Sheehan, Lt Col Robert Hurley, Kilkenny hurler Lt Paul Murphy and Lt Col Oliver Dwyer, below.