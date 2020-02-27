News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Defence Forces on standby as yellow weather warning remains in place

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 07:54 AM

The Defence Forces is on standby to provide more help in flooded areas today.

Liz Hogan with two of her children, Aoife and Mark, with the Civil Defence during the flooding in East Clare in Springfield, Clonlara. Pic Liam Burke/Press 22
Liz Hogan with two of her children, Aoife and Mark, with the Civil Defence during the flooding in East Clare in Springfield, Clonlara. Pic Liam Burke/Press 22

For the first time since the recent wet spell began, they were called to provide help yesterday in Limerick and Westmeath.

A status yellow snow and ice warning remains in place until midday in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

"We will be ready and on standby to respond to any request we receive from the local authorities.

"In comparison with the last occasion when the Defence Force were requested, the flooding doesn't appear to be as extensive on the whole.

However, to the local residents that are currently affected by flooding and the local authorities that are affected by flooding, it is every bit as serious as it was the last time.

'Buy us out' - Flood-hit families call on Govt to relocate them to dry land

