Defence Forces on standby as yellow weather warning remains in place

The Defence Forces is on standby to provide more help in flooded areas today.

Liz Hogan with two of her children, Aoife and Mark, with the Civil Defence during the flooding in East Clare in Springfield, Clonlara. Pic Liam Burke/Press 22

For the first time since the recent wet spell began, they were called to provide help yesterday in Limerick and Westmeath.

A status yellow snow and ice warning remains in place until midday in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

"We will be ready and on standby to respond to any request we receive from the local authorities.

"In comparison with the last occasion when the Defence Force were requested, the flooding doesn't appear to be as extensive on the whole.