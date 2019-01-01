Defence Forces group ‘not confident’ of pay rise

The organisation representing Defence Forces officers says it doesn’t have confidence that the Public Service Pay Commission (PSPC) will deliver much-needed pay increases for lowly-paid soldiers, sailors, and aircrews.

The warning from Raco (Representative Association for Commissioned Officers) comes after many hard-pressed Defence Forces families were forced to rely on charitable donations of food hampers to get them over the Christmas period.

Veterans attending a Parade for Respect and Loyalty for the Irish Defence Forces at Merrion Square, Dublin, in September.

Raco general secretary, Commandant Conor King, said little had changed for the lowest paid public servants since Nasa (National Association of Army Spouses) took to the streets 30 years ago to highlight the deplorable pay and conditions endured by military personnel.

Comdt King said Nasa’s actions gave birth to the founding of his own military representative association and that of sister organisation PDForra, which represents enlisted personnel.

He said the recent Respect and Loyalty parade outside the Dáil, organised by veterans, and the founding of the lobby group Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces (WPDF) showed that little had changed since 1998.

Both veterans and WPDF helped organise food hampers before Christmas for needy Defence Forces families.

A number of businesses in areas close to military installations also offered serving members of the Defence Forces and their families discounts, acknowledging their poor levels of pay.

The Department of Defence has referred a pay increase for military personnel to the PSPC.

Nasa’s campaign led to a root and branch review of the Defence Forces by the Gleeson Commission.

And 30 years on it is sad to see that very little has changed. The Defence Forces are still the lowest paid public sector workers and we do not have confidence that the Public Service Pay Commission will deliver much-needed pay increases for our lowest paid soldiers, sailors, and aircrews,” said Comdt King.

Fears have again been raised that poor pay is one of the reasons why the Defence Forces is struggling to get recruits and to retain experienced personnel, who are exiting in droves for better pay and conditions in the private sector.

The Defence Forces chief of staff, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, has just announced the launch of another recruitment campaign for the Naval Service.

The Naval Service is suffering more than the Army or Air Corps from the recruitment crisis because personnel are normally separated from their families for longer periods due to sea patrols.

The recruitment drive opened last Friday, but no cut-off date was given for the receipt of applications.

In the past the Naval Service has experienced severe difficulties filling its recruit classes, which can be anything up to 48-strong.

Last July, 65 recruits were called to the Naval Service headquarters in Haulbowline, Co Cork, to undertake medical and fitness tests.

However, just six turned up.

The manpower shortage has led to reservists being called up to plug gaps on off-shore patrols.

- Those wishing to apply for recruit positions should see www.military.ie/careers/naval-service/