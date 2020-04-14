Defence Forces enter €130,000 deal to randomly drug test members - hair samples to be used for first time

The Defence Forces is to spend €130,000 on random drug testing of its members and involve tests through hair samples from defence force members for the first time.

This follows the Defence Forces entering a deal with a UK based company, Alere Toxicology to carry out the work over the next two years.

Each year, the Defence Forces carries out 20 to 30 workplace tests on around 2,000 defence force personnel.

The compulsory random workplace drug tests test for cocaine, LSD, heroin, ecstasy, cannabis and other banned drugs.

The current Defence Forces requirements for drug testing are solely for urine testing however under the new contract, it is envisioned that a requirement for hair testing may arise.

Urine testing has a very short window of detection and can only pick up drug use that occurred in the last few days.

However, hair samples as part of drug tests can show that drugs have been in the system over the past 90 days.

As part of the tender, the Oxfordshire based Alere Toxicology had to demonstrate a current ability to conduct work place hair testing including on site collection and laboratory analysis.

Alere Toxicology beat off a tender from one competitor to secure the two year contract.

The most recent Defence Forces statistics show that in 2019, 16 defence force members recorded a positive drug test - 1.52% of the 1,053 tests carried out.

A spokesman for the Defence Forces states that only limited drug testing is currently taking place in the Defence Forces due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The spokesman stated: “The duration of limited activity will depend on the pandemic developments. It is hoped that on resumption of Compulsory Random Drug Testing Operations, the Defence Forces can achieve the appropriate testing rate for 2020.”

READ MORE Gardaí arrest seven people over Easter Weekend under Operation Fanacht

In 2018, 19 defence force members tested positive for drugs from 1,101 random tests.

The 19 positive tests for 2018 include 17 positive results and two ‘failure to report’.

Each year, over 10% of Defence Forces personnel are drug tested annually by having their names selected at random at unannounced dates and locations.

The random selection includes installations nationwide and also a small number of overseas locations where Irish Military personnel are deployed.

The 2018 total compare to 15 positive tests for 2017, 12 for 2016, 17 for 2015, five for 2014 and 13 for 2013.

The breakdown of the 2018 results are made up of six in the naval service, two in air corps, two at the Defence Forces training centre, one in ‘2 Brigade’ and eight in ‘1 Brigade’ including the two failure to report.

Those who test positive can be the subject of subsequent targeted drug testing and four personnel were in the targeted drug testing programme at the start of 2018, while an additional four personnel joined the programme during the year.

Of the eight personnel, three completed the process and were retained in service, two tested positive for controlled drugs substances and re-entered the administrative process and at the end of December 2018, there were three people in the targeted drugs testing process.

According to the Defence Forces, the testing operations may be conducted during or outside of normal working hours including evenings and weekends.

The Defence Forces spokesman stated: “The unlawful possession, supply, or use, of a controlled drug is incompatible with membership of the Defence Forces.

He stated: "The primary objective of Compulsory Random Drugs Testing is deterrence. In order to provide a credible deterrent, the random draw is designed to ensure that all Defence Forces personnel are eligible to be randomly selected for testing in all locations and throughout all routine and operational duties conducted. All personnel randomly selected irrespective of rank will be tested.