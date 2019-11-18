News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Defence Forces battalion back in Dublin after Lebanon deployment

Sergeant Graham Clarkin is greeted by his two daughters Lauren 2 and Sophie, 8. Picture: Niall Carson/PA
By Press Association
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 05:53 PM

Hundreds of members of the Defence Forces have arrived back in Ireland following deployment to Lebanon.

Mothers brought sons and daughters in fancy dress to the arrivals hall at Dublin airport on Monday.

Tricolours were flying as well as balloons which said “welcome home”.

Children wore t-shirts which said: “Get out of my way, dad’s coming home today.”

The 114th Infantry Battalion deployed in May to South Lebanon as part of the peacekeeping force deployed by the UN.

Becky Doyle hugs her son Corey. Picture: Niall Carson/PA
The force was originally deployed to monitor the cessation of hostilities with Israel in 1978 and is now involved in humanitarian work.

