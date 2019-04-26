NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Defence Forces and gardaí find gun and ammunition near community college in Dublin

The loaded Makarov 9mm pistol found today. Pic: Garda Press Office
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 26, 2019 - 07:03 PM

Gardaí have found a loaded gun and bullets in wasteground in Dublin.

Officers investigating ting feuding gangs in the Corduff area made the discovery in a search of waste ground near the Riversdale Community College and the Institute of Technology Blanchardstown.

During the search a loaded Makarov 9mm pistol and silencer was found.

At a separate location, they discovered nine shotgun cartridges and four 9mm bullets.

The shotgun cartridges found today. Pic: Garda Press Office

Superintendent Liam Carolan Blanchardstown said: "The search carried out today resulted in another firearm being taken off the streets.

This is the second joint operation carried out by Gardaí from Blanchardstown, assisted by our colleagues from the Defence Forces, in which firearms have been recovered.

"The contribution of the Defence Forces has been invaluable in these searches''.

The search has now concluded and the weapon and ammunition will be sent for ballistic testing.

