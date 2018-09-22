Defamation action application adjourned

By Aodhán Ó Faoláin and Ray Managh

Former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan application to be allowed bring a defamation action against a national daily newspaper has been adjourned.

Ms O’Sullivan, who served as commissioner between 2014 and 2017, claims she was defamed by the Irish Examiner. She seeks a court order allowing her to extend the time legally allowed to bring defamation proceedings against the newspaper.

The matter was mentioned before Mr Justice Tony O’Connor at the High Court, who was informed that both sides had consented to the matter being adjourned to October 2, when the new legal term commences.

Shane English, counsel for the newspaper, said yesterday that directions for the hearing of the application had been agreed with the former commissioner’s legal representatives.

Under the 2009 Defamation Act, litigants have up to 12 months from the date of publication to bring defamation proceedings against the publisher.

However, under section 38 of that act, the High Court can extend the 12-month time limit to a maximum of two years.

Ms O’Sullivan’s counsel Gary Compton told the court that in his client’s case, the two-year period expires in early October.

No details of the alleged defamation have been aired in open court.