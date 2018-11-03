Deer influx prompts road accident concerns

By Sean O’Riordan

A sudden influx of deer into an area they have not previously populated is causing concerns that they may cause nighttime road accidents.

Mystery surrounds the appearance of a large number of deer in and around villages in North Cork.

Cllr John Paul O’Shea told a meeting of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Council that the deer had almost appeared overnight in areas around the villages of Banteer, Nadd, and Lombardstown.

He said locals had spotted many of them on rural roads after dark and were worried they might cause serious accidents.

Mr O’Shea said he had spoken to a number of people who were concerned about this and asked if the council’s veterinary department could be called in to offer advice on what might be done.

He said people were at a loss to explain where the deer had come from, because until about six weeks ago they were never seen in these areas.

Mr O’Shea asked council engineers to erect deer warning signs in the area as a first measure.

He then said that they might have to be trapped and taken to Millstreet Country Park, where there is a resident herd, or to the National Park in Killarney.

If that was not achievable he suggested they might have to be culled in the interest of motorists’ safety.

Cllr Timmy Collins said there was also now a presence of deer further north in the Rockchapel area.

Mr O’Shea said it was possible that the deer had “migrated over the mountain” from areas they were known to populate around Ballingeary and Macroom.

“They were first noticed in the Nadd, Lombardstown, and Banteer areas about six weeks ago and since then sightings have become more and more frequent. There hasn’t been an accident yet, but it’s only a question of time if we don’t do something about it,” he told council officials.

Mr O’Shea also suggested officials talk to the National Parks and Wildlife Service about how deer are controlled in Killarney.