News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Deeply concerning': Refugee Council say over 1,700 in direct provision sharing rooms with non-relatives

'Deeply concerning': Refugee Council say over 1,700 in direct provision sharing rooms with non-relatives
Skelling Star Direct Provision centre in Co Kerry.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 05, 2020 - 09:07 AM

Almost a quarter of people in direct provision centres are still sharing a bedroom with non-family members.

That amounts to at least 1,700 asylum-seekers in facilities across the country.

The Irish Refugee Council says it is highly inappropriate during the coronavirus crisis.

The Council's chief executive Nick Henderson says it goes against health advice.

"It's deeply concerning," he said, "that sharing of intimate space like this should not be occurring.

"It is also, we believe, contrary to the legal advice that we have received at the Irish Refugee Council that states that the government should be taking steps to ensure that people have accommodation where they can socially distance," he added.

The legal opinion was drafted by prominent human rights lawyer and senior counsel Michael Lynn and barrister Cillian Bracken for the Irish Refugee Council.

The opinion was distributed widely by the Public Interest Law Alliance to NGOs earlier this month.

READ MORE

Young people worst affected by Covid lay-offs, government analysis shows

More on this topic

Direct provision settings may be unlawfulDirect provision settings may be unlawful

The Irish Examiner View: Policy failure highlighted in a new wayThe Irish Examiner View: Policy failure highlighted in a new way

Mick Clifford: Caherciveen the latest tip of the Direct Provision icebergMick Clifford: Caherciveen the latest tip of the Direct Provision iceberg

Direct provision: 'If that is the kindness of the Irish State, I would hate to experience its cruelty'Direct provision: 'If that is the kindness of the Irish State, I would hate to experience its cruelty'


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Direct Provision

More in this Section

Woman due in court in connection with robbery at Dublin city shopWoman due in court in connection with robbery at Dublin city shop

Two due in court in connection with Co Louth aggravated burglaryTwo due in court in connection with Co Louth aggravated burglary

Brid Smith: 'Impossible' for Greens to deliver on climate with FF and FGBrid Smith: 'Impossible' for Greens to deliver on climate with FF and FG

Plan to set out use of private hospitals for non-Covid proceduresPlan to set out use of private hospitals for non-Covid procedures


Lifestyle

After winning an award at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival, director Kitty Green had a few interactions with the press that she found 'slightly sexist or misogynist'.The Assistant shows how sexual harassment is a bigger issue than any one man

With everybody still in lockdown and spending lots of time in the kitchen, trying to keep sourdough starters alive and baking banana bread, there are lots of food podcasts out there to sink your teeth into.Podcast Corner: Food podcasts to sink your teeth into

From Tolstoy and The Third Man to the Lord of the Rings film that never happened, John Boorman tells Richard Fitzpatrick about some of his major influencesCulture that made me: John Boorman on his influences through the decades

One small silver lining for motorists during the current Covid-19 crisis is that they stand to benefit financially as a result of the restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the virus.Making Cents: Putting car off the road can lead to savings of 75%

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »