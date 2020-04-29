Decline in workers earning under minimum wage - CSO

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has today issued National Minimum Wage Estimates from its Labour Force Survey (LFS) from the fourth quarter of last year, indicating a decline in employees earning less than the national minimum wage.

Commenting on the report, CSO statistician Jim Dalton said: “Questions on the National Minimum Wage status of employees have been included in the LFS since Q2 2016. Today’s report provides estimates based on the most recently available data up to Q4 2019.

"Key findings show that, in Q4 2019, 6.4% of all employees for whom earnings were reported were earning the National Minimum Wage or less, and this was down from 7.6% in Q4 2018.

"The number of employees who were earning the National Minimum Wage or less in Q4 2019 was 122,800, down 10.5% or 14,400 from Q4 2018. Of this 21,900 were earning less than the National Minimum Wage.

The number of employees who earned more than the National Minimum Wage in Q4 2019 was 1,787,400, an increase of 6.4% or 107,800 from a year earlier."

The LFS estimates are available to view at the Central Statistics Office's website.